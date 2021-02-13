WOM Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and $1.40 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

