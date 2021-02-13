Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,450.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $880,120.76 and approximately $67,450.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.93 or 0.03854767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00470643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.18 or 0.01475120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00577619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00498759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.81 or 0.00373548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.