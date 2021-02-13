Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Cap of $872,681.60

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $872,681.60 and $62,481.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.17 or 0.03829991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.70 or 0.00427246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.09 or 0.01190159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.00485740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.00459048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00330903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00026410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

