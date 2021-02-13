Wootrade (WOO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.94 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Wootrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00273773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00087587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063381 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,439.45 or 0.95900363 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,492,013 tokens. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

Buying and Selling Wootrade

Wootrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wootrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

