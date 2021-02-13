World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. World Wrestling Entertainment reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

