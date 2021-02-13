Wownero Tops One Day Volume of $150,365.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $150,365.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00072066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.01069441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

