Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $47,520.74 or 0.99892654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.05 billion and approximately $155.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079359 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 127,245 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

