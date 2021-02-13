Wrapped BNB One Day Trading Volume Tops $225.40 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $438.31 million and approximately $225.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $130.28 or 0.00274383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 78.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,364,353 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.