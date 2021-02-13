Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 78.3% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $423.19 million and approximately $256.21 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $128.69 or 0.00273954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,288,418 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

