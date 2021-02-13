Wrapped NXM Price Tops $63.97 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $63.97 or 0.00136459 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $107.28 million and $24.26 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

