WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

WW International stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

