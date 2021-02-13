Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.84% of Wynn Resorts worth $102,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

WYNN stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

