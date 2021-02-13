Xaya Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $3,759.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,732,824 coins and its circulating supply is 45,590,697 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

