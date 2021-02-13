Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after acquiring an additional 602,193 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592,590 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311,285 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.54 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

