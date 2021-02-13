Xensor (XSR) Reaches Market Cap of $21.65 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xensor has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xensor Profile

Xensor is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

