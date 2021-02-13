XMax Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded up 40.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.01045652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.64 or 0.05470421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,219,281,699 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.