XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $70.60. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

