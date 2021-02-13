Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 108.7% in January

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the January 14th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of Xtant Medical worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of XTNT opened at $1.92 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

