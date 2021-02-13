XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $20.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00098288 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00353699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081406 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

