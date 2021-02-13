Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

RVNU stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

