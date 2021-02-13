Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $69,801.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $35,773.17 and approximately $69,801.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

Xuez can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.