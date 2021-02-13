XYO Trading Up 48.8% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. XYO has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $48,615.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.02 or 0.01065729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059369 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.05568921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.