XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $37,063.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01066207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054467 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.39 or 0.05597342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034496 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.