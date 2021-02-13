Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.97. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 251,282 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

