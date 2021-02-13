Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $70,580.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.00389304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,810,106 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

