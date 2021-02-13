yearn.finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $882.87 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 40% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $882.87 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00194506 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

