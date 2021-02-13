YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0029

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $70,159.98 and $798.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 150.9% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,515.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.89 or 0.03819544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00460920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.80 or 0.01445417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00566360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00487594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00359311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002922 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.