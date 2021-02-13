YF Link (YFL) Price Tops $368.35

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $368.35 or 0.00788164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.