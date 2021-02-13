YGGDRASH (YEED) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,773.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 85.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 175.7% higher against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.86 million and $93,773.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

