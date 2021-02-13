Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Up 134.7% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00005939 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 134.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.