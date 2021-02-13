Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 448,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,496,000. Futu accounts for approximately 5.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.33% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FUTU stock traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.57. 13,619,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.