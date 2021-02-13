Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. MINISO Group comprises about 0.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Separately, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock.

MNSO traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $33.64. 264,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

