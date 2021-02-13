Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. 14,273,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,057,289. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

