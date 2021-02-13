Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Financial Analysis

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hailiang Education Group and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 0 2 5 0 2.71

Youdao has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 7.27 $52.73 million N/A N/A Youdao $184.14 million 20.63 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -36.16

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Youdao on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 23,716 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 42,628 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

