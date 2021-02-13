YOUengine 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUC is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

