YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.60

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $6.24. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 1,679,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $328.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

