Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 14th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Yunji alerts:

YJ opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $720.31 million, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.