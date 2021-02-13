Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 118,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,278. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

