Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSE BJ opened at $43.00 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

