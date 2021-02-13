Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $492.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the highest is $494.77 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $501.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $59.15 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,875.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

