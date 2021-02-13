Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $164.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.