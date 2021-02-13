Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.35). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

