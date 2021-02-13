Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. Glu Mobile reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.81 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

