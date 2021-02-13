Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$3.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.45). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 405.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hawaiian stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.