Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

PEAK stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.94. 2,556,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,497. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

