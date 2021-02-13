Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $186.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.22 million to $191.66 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $224.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $695.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $708.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $836.42 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $914.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.