Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

ORTX opened at $9.08 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

