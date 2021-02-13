Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $18.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $79.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

