Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

RARE stock traded down $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.26. The stock had a trading volume of 679,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,539. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

