Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of VIR traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $69.71. 595,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $710,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

